BNP leaders Amir Khasru, Zahir Uddin placed on 6-day remand

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and the party’s media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapon have been placed on 6-day remand each.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka Friday passed the order after police pleaded for this in a murder case filed over the death of police constable Amirul Haque.
Earlier in the day, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapon were produced before the court at around 2:30 pm.
The lawyers of the two leaders of the de facto opposition pleaded for their bail. Later, the court, upon hearing the arguments of both sides, pronounced the order.
A case was filed following the death of police Constable Amirul Haque during a clash between the law enforcement agency and the leaders and activists of the de facto opposition on the day of its mass rally at Naya Paltan on 28 October.
Police arrested Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from a house in Gulshan on Thursday midnight and Zahir Uddin Swapon from Gulshan area in the city on Thursday evening in the case.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is the chairman of BNP’s international affairs committee. He was seen holding meetings along with other BNP leaders with the foreign envoys during the ongoing anti-government movement.