New pay scale
What percentage house rent govt employees will receive and in which areas
The government has issued a gazette notification regarding new salary and allowances for government officials and employees.
The Finance Ministry released it today, Saturday.
The gazette notification, issued under the title ''Jobs (Salary and Allowances) Order, 2026,'' sets the rate of house rent based on area and grade, among other factors.
According to the notification, employees working in grades ranging from the lowest step of grade-20 to the highest step of grade-16 in the North and South Dhaka City Corporation areas will receive house rent at 60 per cent of their basic salary.
Those in grades ranging from the lowest step of grade-15 to the highest step of grade-10 will receive 50 per cent, and those in grades from the lowest step of grade-9 to the highest step of grade-5 will receive 45 per cent.
Employees from the lowest step of grade-4 to grade-1 and above will receive house rent at 40 per cent of their basic salary in the North and South Dhaka City Corporation areas.
The gazette notification states that the house rent rate is slightly lower for the City Corporations of Khulna, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Sylhet, Barishal, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Rangpur, Gazipur, Mymensingh, and Bogura, as well as the municipal areas of Savar and Cox's Bazar. In these areas, employees from the lowest step of grade-20 to the highest step of grade-16 will receive house rent at 50 per cent of their basic salary.
In the same areas, employees from the lowest step of grade-15 to the highest step of grade-10 will receive 40 per cent, those from the lowest step of grade-9 to the highest step of grade-5 will receive 35 per cent, and those from the lowest step of grade-4 to grade-1 and above will receive house rent at 30 per cent of their basic salary.
House rent rates in other areas
For other areas, employees in grades ranging from the lowest step of grade-20 to the highest step of grade-16 will receive house rent at 45 per cent of their basic salary. Those in grades from the lowest step of grade-15 to the highest step of grade-10 will receive 35 per cent.
In addition, employees from the lowest step of grade-9 to the highest step of grade-5 will receive 30 per cent, and those from the lowest step of grade-4 to grade-1 and above will receive house rent at 25 per cent of their basic salary, according to the notification.
Current house rent rates
Currently, in the Dhaka City Corporation area, if the basic salary is up to Tk 9,700, employees receive house rent at a rate of 65 per cent, with a minimum of Tk 5,600. For a basic salary ranging from Tk 9,701 to Tk 16,000, the rate is 60 per cent, with a minimum of Tk 6,400.
For a basic salary from Tk 16,001 to Tk 35,500, the rate is 55 per cent, with a minimum of Tk 9,600. If the basic salary exceeds Tk 35,501, the rate is 50 per cent in the Dhaka City Corporation area, with a minimum of Tk 19, 500.
For other areas, there are variations in the current house rent rates and minimum amounts.