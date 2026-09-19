What percentage house rent govt employees will receive and in which areas

The government has issued a gazette notification regarding new salary and allowances for government officials and employees.

The Finance Ministry released it today, Saturday.

The gazette notification, issued under the title ''Jobs (Salary and Allowances) Order, 2026,'' sets the rate of house rent based on area and grade, among other factors.

According to the notification, employees working in grades ranging from the lowest step of grade-20 to the highest step of grade-16 in the North and South Dhaka City Corporation areas will receive house rent at 60 per cent of their basic salary.

Those in grades ranging from the lowest step of grade-15 to the highest step of grade-10 will receive 50 per cent, and those in grades from the lowest step of grade-9 to the highest step of grade-5 will receive 45 per cent.