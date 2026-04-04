Mahbub Morshed leased his own car to BSS through a rent-a-car firm
Mahbub Morshed, while serving as managing director (MD) of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), had allegedly leased a car owned by him to the organisation through another company. A monthly payment of Tk 150,000 was taken as rent for the vehicle.
Mahbub Morshed recently resigned from his positions as managing director and editor-in-chief of BSS. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is investigating corruption allegations against him.
Following the fall of the Awami League government in the July mass uprising, the interim government appointed writer-journalist Mahbub Morshed to the top post at BSS for two years on 18 August 2024. The day after the BNP formed the government on 17 February after winning the 13th parliamentary election, he faced protests from staff at BSS.
No, nothing like that has happenedMahbub Morshed, former MD, BSS
He left the office at the time and later alleged in a Facebook post that pressure was being created to remove him by “mobilising a mob”. His resignation was reported later. Most recently, on 1 April, the Ministry of Public Administration cancelled his contractual appointment through a gazette.
Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had formed a four-member committee to investigate corruption allegations against Mahbub Morshed. The committee, formed on 19 February, was instructed to submit a full report with recommendations by 25 February. About three weeks later, news came of his resignation. However, there has been no update about the publication of the committee’s report.
Sources from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and BSS say that specific allegations have been submitted to the investigation committee. These include leasing his own car to BSS, determining his own salary and allowances, making appointments without authorised positions, as well as harassing and mistreating employees.
Documents show that a Toyota Allion car owned by Mahbub Morshed was leased to BSS through another company at a monthly rent of Tk 150,000. Those involved in the investigation believe this constitutes a conflict of interest.
The interim government appointed writer-journalist Mahbub Morshed to the top post at BSS for two years on 18 August 2024. The day after the BNP formed the government on 17 February after winning the 13th parliamentary election, he faced protests from staff at BSS. He left the office at the time and later alleged in a Facebook post that pressure was being created to remove him by “mobilising a mob”.
According to BSS sources, the car was used by Mahbub Morshed himself. However, BSS already has its own vehicle designated for the MD’s use, which he used occasionally. Documents indicate that the Tk 150,000 monthly rent for Mahbub Morshed’s personal car included fuel, driver and other expenses, covering seven days a week and 24 hours a day.
Another car from the same company is also leased to BSS, for which the monthly rent is Tk 70,000, less than half. The second contract however does not specify seven-day, 24-hour use.
To obtain Mahbub Morshed’s comments, Prothom Alo contacted his personal mobile number on 16 March. He said, “I am not in the mental state to talk about these matters… you may go ahead and report. Best wishes.”
When asked about leasing his personal car to BSS and receiving payments, he said, “No, nothing like that has happened,” and then ended the call, expressing doubt about the reporter’s identity.
Later, detailed allegations were sent to his WhatsApp number, requesting his comments and offering to meet in person with identification. However, he did not respond to that.
If the MD of an organisation calls and tells me to run a car under my name, there is little I can do.Abdul Kader, owner, Rent-a-Car Service
The company that signed the car rental agreement with BSS is named Rent-a-Car Service. One of its vehicles remains under contract with BSS. When contacted over phone, the company’s owner, Abdul Kader, told Prothom Alo, “If the MD of an organisation calls and tells me to run a car under my name, there is little I can do.”
When asked how much he received from the rental payment, Abdul Kader said that Mahbub Morshed took the entire Tk 150,000.
Further allegations
BSS sources say that no salary or allowances were specified when Mahbub Morshed was appointed as MD. Later, he drafted a contract on his own initiative, setting his basic salary at Tk 102,375—the highest ceiling of the special grade under the Ninth Wage Board.
Including house rent, desk allowance, entertainment allowance, responsibility allowance and medical allowance, his total salary was set at Tk 198,238.
In addition, he claimed separate reimbursements through vouchers, including Tk 4,950 for newspapers, Tk 6,000 for mobile bills, Tk 2,500 for internet, and Tk 10,250 for journals and periodicals.
It was also learnt that after setting his salary and allowances, it appeared that his pay was lower than that of some journalists at BSS. He then began taking an additional Tk 22,000 per month as a special allowance.