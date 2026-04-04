Mahbub Morshed leased his own car to BSS through a rent-a-car firm

Mahbub Morshed, while serving as managing director (MD) of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), had allegedly leased a car owned by him to the organisation through another company. A monthly payment of Tk 150,000 was taken as rent for the vehicle.

Mahbub Morshed recently resigned from his positions as managing director and editor-in-chief of BSS. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is investigating corruption allegations against him.

Following the fall of the Awami League government in the July mass uprising, the interim government appointed writer-journalist Mahbub Morshed to the top post at BSS for two years on 18 August 2024. The day after the BNP formed the government on 17 February after winning the 13th parliamentary election, he faced protests from staff at BSS.