3.1m primary students to get school meals from November: DPE DG

Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman has said that around 31 lakh children in 165 upazilas will start receiving nutritious food under the national school feeding programme from next November.

In an exclusive interview with BSS at the DPE office in Mirpur today, he said, “Under the programme, eggs, milk, bananas, bread, biscuits, and local fruits will be provided to children five days a week. We hope to launch the programme on 17 November.”

He expressed hope that the distribution of nutritious food, along with improved facilities, would make children more attentive, enhance nutrition, and reduce dropout rates—thereby strengthening the foundation of primary education in Bangladesh.