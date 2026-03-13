13th parliament: Condemnation, protest over condolence motion in war criminals’ names
The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has protested the acceptance of a condolence motion in the first sitting of the 13th parliament in the names of war criminals whose death sentences were carried out for crimes against humanity committed in 1971.
The party described it as an extreme betrayal of the sacrifices of 3 million martyrs of the Liberation War and several hundred thousand women who suffered brutal torture.
Today (Friday), CPB President Kazi Sajjad Zahir Chandan and General Secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan expressed this protest in a statement.
In the statement they said, “The political party Jamaat-e-Islami, which was involved in genocide, mass rape and war crimes in 1971, individuals who carry its ideology and legacy, and their accomplice groups within various parties have taken seats in the 13th parliament and shown an unforgivable audacity by adopting a condolence motion in the names of convicted killer war criminals. The people of the country will never forget this.”
BASAD demands withdrawal of war criminals’ names from condolence motion
The Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD) has condemned and protested the acceptance of a condolence motion in the names of war criminals at the first session of the 13th parliament.
At the same time, the party demanded that the names of war criminals be expunged from the condolence motion. BASAD Central Committee General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz made this demand in a statement.
In the statement, Firoz Rashid said, “While the condolence motion was being accepted at the first session of the 13th parliament, the ruling party’s chief whip mentioned the acceptance of a condolence motion in the names of Razakars and war criminals recognised as collaborators in genocide. Later we were shocked to see that it was accepted by the Speaker of Parliament. Through this, a disgraceful precedent has been set by trampling the public consciousness that emerged from the long struggle of the people of Bangladesh. The people of the country consider this incident a, extreme betrayal of the Liberation War and the 3 million martyrs and strongly condemn it.”
The statement further said, “Through this incident, the spirit of the Great Liberation War of 1971 and the mass movements that took place in this land over the past 54 years have been trampled. After 5 August, there had been expectations that such dramas would come to an end in Bangladesh.”
Udichi condemns
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi has expressed anger and rejected the condolence motion. At the same time, the organisation demanded punishment for opposition members of parliament, alleging that they disrespected the national anthem by not standing up during its performance.
In a statement, Acting President of Udichi Central Council Mahmud Selim and General Secretary Amit Ranjan Dey said, “Including the names of notorious war criminals and Razakars—whose crimes were proven and who were convicted after trials at the International Crimes Tribunal—in the condolence motion of the parliament is not only a distortion of history but also a grave insult to the martyrs of the Liberation War. The parliament is the highest democratic institution of the country. Such an act there questions the spirit of independence and the Liberation War and sends a wrong message to the new generation.”
Udichi leaders further said that disrespectful behaviour toward the national anthem is unacceptable in any way. The national anthem is not just a song; it is a symbol of our Liberation War, sacrifice and national identity. Such behaviour undermines the constitutional values and the dignity of the nation. Respect for the national anthem is also a constitutional obligation.
Statement of 41 eminent citizens
Forty-one poets, writers, journalists, researchers, development workers and individuals from various professions have protested the raising of a condolence motion for Razakars(collaborators) accused of crimes against humanity. They expressed this protest in a statement issued today.
Their statement said, “We strongly demand the immediate withdrawal of this part of the condolence motion from the proceedings of the parliament. At the same time, we urge all concerned to remain vigilant so that such controversial steps are not taken in the parliament or any other state institution in the future.”