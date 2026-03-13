13th parliament: Condemnation, protest over condolence motion in war criminals’ names

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has protested the acceptance of a condolence motion in the first sitting of the 13th parliament in the names of war criminals whose death sentences were carried out for crimes against humanity committed in 1971.

The party described it as an extreme betrayal of the sacrifices of 3 million martyrs of the Liberation War and several hundred thousand women who suffered brutal torture.

Today (Friday), CPB President Kazi Sajjad Zahir Chandan and General Secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan expressed this protest in a statement.

In the statement they said, “The political party Jamaat-e-Islami, which was involved in genocide, mass rape and war crimes in 1971, individuals who carry its ideology and legacy, and their accomplice groups within various parties have taken seats in the 13th parliament and shown an unforgivable audacity by adopting a condolence motion in the names of convicted killer war criminals. The people of the country will never forget this.”