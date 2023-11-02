ASK gets Faruq Faisel as executive director

Noted human rights expert Faruq Faisel has joined the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) as its executive director.
The legal aid and rights organisation made the disclosure through a statement on Thursday, saying he joined on the previous day.
Earlier, Faisel worked at Article-19 as its regional director for South Asia and conducted international development and human rights campaigns in different countries of Asia, North America and Europe.
After graduating from the University of Dhaka, he pursued higher studies at the University of Oslo in Norway and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.
The ASK works to protect and promote human rights of the disempowered and disadvantaged people through community activism and social mobilisation, capacity building, legal services, advocacy and policy intervention, by using rights based approach that encompasses the principles of human rights, equality, equity, secularism, rule of law, social justice and democracy.