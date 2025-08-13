Former DUCSU VP Mahfuza Khanam passes away

Former Vice President of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Mahfuza Khanam, the only woman ever to hold the post, passed away Tuesday.

She was 79.

Mahfuza Khanam was the wife of former law minister Shafique Ahmed.

Her son, Mahbub Shafique, told Prothom Alo that his mother had gone outside around 11:00 am for physical exercise but began to feel unwell. She was taken to a hospital, where physicians declared her dead.

Mahbub Shafique said that Mahfuza Khanam’s body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for the public to pay their respects between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on Wednesday.

Her funeral prayer (janaza) will be held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque at 1:00 pm, after which she will be buried at Azimpur in the capital, he added.