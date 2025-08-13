Former DUCSU VP Mahfuza Khanam passes away
Former Vice President of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Mahfuza Khanam, the only woman ever to hold the post, passed away Tuesday.
She was 79.
Mahfuza Khanam was the wife of former law minister Shafique Ahmed.
Her son, Mahbub Shafique, told Prothom Alo that his mother had gone outside around 11:00 am for physical exercise but began to feel unwell. She was taken to a hospital, where physicians declared her dead.
Mahbub Shafique said that Mahfuza Khanam’s body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for the public to pay their respects between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on Wednesday.
Her funeral prayer (janaza) will be held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque at 1:00 pm, after which she will be buried at Azimpur in the capital, he added.
Mahfuza Khanam was the chairperson of the central Khelaghar Asor, a national children and youth organisation. She was also an adviser to Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi. Udichi expressed its condolences at her death.
According to Udichi’s condolence message, Mahfuza Khanam was born in 1946. She earned her bachelor’s degree in physics from Dhaka University in 1966 and her master’s degree in 1967. In the 1966–67 DUCSU election, she ran from the Chhatra Union and was elected vice president. She also served as the Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, was a member of the Dhaka University Senate, and in 2009 served as the general secretary of the Asiatic Society of Bangladesh.
Condolences
Professor Syeda Anwara Hossain, president of Sammilita Samajik Andolon, and its general secretary Saleh Ahmed expressed deep shock in a statement over the death of educationist Mahfuza Khanam, a leader of the 1960s student movement against military dictatorship.
They said that as a fearless comrade in the struggle, the late Mahfuza Khanam fought throughout her life to build a new generation dedicated to the advancement of society, culture, and progress in the country. Her passing marks the loss of a patriotic social activist with a distinguished life.
Acting president of Oikya NAP, SMA Sabur, and general secretary Asadullah Tarek also expressed their condolences and conveyed their deep sympathy to the bereaved family.