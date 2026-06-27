Dhaka-Beijing ties to reach new heights

During Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Beijing, Bangladesh and China have announced plans to elevate bilateral relations to a new height. In addition to strengthening their partnership to build a ‘shared future’ for the peoples of the two countries, the two sides also discussed the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor. Beijing also expressed interest in the development of Chattogram and Mongla ports.

On the final day of his visit to China, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning. During the talks, Xi Jinping stated that regardless of any changes in the global landscape, China will remain Bangladesh's ‘trustworthy good friend,’ ‘good neighbour’ and ‘good partner.’ The two top leaders participated in delegation-level meetings and also held a one-on-one discussion.

Following the conclusion of the Bangladesh Prime Minister's three-day state visit, a 14-point joint statement was issued by both countries. In addition, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement yesterday following the meeting between Tarique Rahman and Xi Jinping.