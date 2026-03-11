Octane and petrol supply increase by 10pc in divisional cities

Amid the ongoing global crisis, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has increased the supply of fuel oil in divisional cities, taking into account public demand across the country.

Earlier, it had been decided that supplies of octane and petrol would be reduced by 25 per cent from the average sales level. That reduction has now been lowered to 15 per cent, and fuel will be supplied to filling stations according to the allocation chart. In effect, the supply of octane and petrol in divisional cities has been increased by 10 per cent.