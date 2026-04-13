7 more children die of measles and measles symptoms
Seven more children have died from measles and measles symptoms in the country in the past 24 hours.
Of them, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has confirmed that two children died of measles, while the remaining five died with measles-like symptoms.
During the same period, 729 children were admitted to hospitals across the country with measles symptoms, and 82 cases of measles were confirmed.
These figures were reported today, Monday, in the latest report from the DGHS, covering the period from 8:00 am on April 12 to 8:00 am on April 13.
Of the two children who died of measles in the past 24 hours, both were from Dhaka division. Among the five children who died with measles symptoms, four were from Dhaka division and one from Rajshahi.
During this time, the highest number of measles cases—76—was detected in Dhaka division. Four cases were detected in Rajshahi division and two in Chattogram, while no cases were reported in the remaining divisions.
According to DGHS, in the last 24 hours, 1,371 people across the country showed measles-like symptoms, including 615 in Dhaka division alone. During the same period, 729 patients were hospitalised with such symptoms, including 274 in Dhaka division. The lowest number of hospital admissions was recorded in Rangpur (11) and Mymensingh (17).
In the past 24 hours, 713 patients admitted with measles symptoms were discharged from hospitals. Of them, the highest number—305—was in Dhaka division, while 12 were discharged in Rajshahi division and 103 each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions.
According to the DGHS report, since 15 March, a total of 30 children have died of measles, while 156 children have died with measles-like symptoms.
Additionally, among 17,024 people who showed measles symptoms, 10,954 were hospitalised. Of them, 2,721 were confirmed to have measles, and 8,369 have recovered and returned home.