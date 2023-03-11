Upcoming election to be free, fair, transparent and credible: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen today urged all the political parties in the country to join the next general election saying that it would be held in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner, reports BSS.

“We believe the upcoming election will be held in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner …we invite all the opposition political parties to join the elections as they will have a level field,” he said.

The foreign minister said this while responding to a volley of questions from CNN anchor and business editor at large Richard Quest at a session titled “Bangladesh Growth Story: What’s the future road map” held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

The session was a part of the three-day Bangladesh Business Summit, 2023 which was inaugurated by prime minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi was the other guest at the session.

Responding to the question from Quest on the government’s stance on polls, Momen said that the present government did an excellent job in this regard over the last 14 years as over 1,000 elections were held in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner during this period.