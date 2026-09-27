Civil Society Organisation Alliance condemns attack on Radda health centre

Radda, a Mirpur-based NGO health centre set up in 1974 by Radda Barnen (Save the Children Sweden), has for about five decades provided vaccination, maternal care and family planning to poor mothers and children, in partnership with the Government. Its Mirpur-1 clinic was attacked just before the second phase of the national measles-rubella campaign was due to start. It is continuing to vaccinate children in makeshift tarpaulin tents, but has had to stop most other services.

The people of Bangladesh expected the newly elected Government to provide greater protection from mob violence and lawlessness, and to ensure effective justice. Unfortunately, these problems continue, and this attack is one more example of that ongoing concern. Land disputes must be resolved through legal processes, not by force in the middle of the night.