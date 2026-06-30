BNP Aslam Chowdhury’s candidacy cancel, can’t be sworn as MP

The apex court had concluded hearings on 15 June and fixed 30 June for delivering its judgment.

Senior lawyers Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Miftah Uddin Chowdhury represented Aslam Chowdhury, assisted by Advocate Rokon Uddin Md Faruk. Attorney General Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal appeared for the state, while Senior Advocate Kamal Ul Alam represented Bank Asia PLC.

Earlier, on 20 June, the Appellate Division appointed two senior lawyers M Kamrul Haque Siddique and Probir Neogi as amicus curiae (friends of the court) to assist the court during the hearing over Aslam's candidature.

The legal dispute began after the Returning Officer declared Aslam's nomination paper valid on 3 January.