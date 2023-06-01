LPG price drops by Tk 13.42 per kg

Price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been slashed by Tk 13.42. It has dropped to Tk 89.48 per kg from the previous price of Tk 102.9 for the month of June.
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, saying that a 12kg LPG cylinder’s price has been reduced by Tk 161, reports UNB.
A retail consumer will get it now at Tk 1,074 instead of Tk 1,235 (including VAT).
Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders – from 5.5kg to 45kg – will go down rationally, said newly appointed BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin in a press briefing at the BERC office on Thursday.
The new prices became effective from 6pm today (1st June, 2023).
BERC officials said the LPG price witnessed a rise in the local market due to the decrease in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price).
Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.
As per the BERC decision, the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) also dropped to Tk 50.09 (including VAT) per litre from previous Tk 57.52, after a decrease of Tk 7.43 per litre.
The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will however remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.
LPG price reached record Tk 1,498 (per 12kg cylinder) in the local market in February this year following the start of Russia-Ukraine war in February last year.