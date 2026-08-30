Labour migration to Malaysia to resume in Sept, 10000 to go free of charge

State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam has said that Malaysia will start recruiting 200,000 workers from Bangladesh towards the end of next month. They will be sent to Malaysia through listed companies.

In addition, another 10,000 workers will be sent completely free of cost. The process will be completed within the next six months.

Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Mohammad Suhada bin Osman, met Local Government Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan at the secretariat on Sunday.

After the meeting, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam told journalists about the matter. The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment is overseeing these issues, he said adding the High Commissioner briefed them on the matters during the courtesy call.