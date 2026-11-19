‘Enough is enough’: PM urges democratic forces to unite against terrorism
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged all democratic parties and patriotic people to unite to protect democracy and give a befitting reply to those seeking to revive terrorism, killings, enforced disappearances and vote-rigging in the country.
“The people of the country do not want to return to the politics of enforced disappearances, killings, arson terrorism and snatching voting rights of the people. Let us unite and give the terrorists a befitting reply, so that they can never again play with the fate of Bangladesh and its people,” he said.
The Prime Minister made the call at a public rally organised by district unit of BNP here this afternoon. Earlier he inaugurated re-excavation of Mohendranagar water drainage canal at sadar upazila.
Highlighting the initiatives taken by his government after coming to power with massive public support Tarique Rahman said the government is trying to work for women, men, children, and students alongside for unemployed youths, farmers and workers.
“But, the defeated force has begun conspiracy against the country. The same group had ruled the country for 16 years at gun point on people’s chests,” he said.
“For 16 years, they didn’t allow people to speak and exercise their voting rights. People of Bangladesh do not want elections like 2014 and 2018 and those who held elections in the dead night, staged vote-drama and introduced ‘aami-dummy’ candidate in polls destroying the voting system,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said the fascist government didn’t take any step for Teesta Barrage project and Padma Barrage despite having in power for 16 years. He also hold that government accountable for not taking any step for pipeline gas supply in Lalmionirhat or set up an export processing zone (EPZ).
“This is my question and yours too. It is because they had no compassion for the people or for this country,” he added.
The Prime Minister said the fascist government laundered millions of Taka abroad every year. He said international newspapers around the world had reported how the money of the country’s poor and helpless people was siphoned off abroad for their luxury.
The Prime Minister said they not only ignored the interests of the country and its people, but served the interest of their “masters” outside the border, where they fled away after being ousted from power. They have again begun conspiracy against the people to please their masters, he said.
Tarique Rahman said they now want to snatch away the voting rights, freedom of expression and go back to the era of enforced disappearances and killings, which was eliminated from the country through the student-people mass uprising on August 5, 2024.
“Will you allow them to practice the politics of enforced disappearances, killings and vote again?” he asked the gathering.
“If not, just as of unity of all democracy-loving people in 2024, time has come to unite again to forge unity against those killers and terrorists,” he said.
The Prime Minister said people have seen in recent days those people to resume arson attack again. They have again started the politics of burning people alive.
“To cling to power, the Prime Minister said, they had killed 1,400 people including 60 children. Those who want to stay in power by killing people have no responsibility for the country and its people.”
Tarique Rahman said the people of Bangladesh now want security, relief and progress. He said all political parties that fought for democracy in 2024 must unite to change the fate of the country and its people.
“Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to those terrorists, arsonists and killers,” the Prime Minister said.
He expressed his firm confidence that the people of Lalmonirhat, who have always stood for democracy and against terrorism, would continue to do so in future.
Tarique Rahman said the government wants to build the country’s industries and factories properly and increase production, boost up agriculture, ensure proper education for the people, and enable the country’s mothers and sisters to become economically self-reliant.
Outlining a series of development and social welfare initiatives taken by his government, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said the government has undertaken a plan to excavate 20,000 kilometres of canals across the country in next five years, introduce monthly family allowances for poor women, expand agricultural support and create employment through industrialization.
He said once the Mohendranagar model canal excavation is completed, it will help irrigation and canal side people to resolve their water scarcity.
“We have decided to beautify the canal, allocate the water body among local youths for pisciculture and poultry farming to arrange their own employment,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the BNP government had promised people for giving family card to make the country’s mothers and sisters economically self-reliant.
“We will not consider who had given vote for us or against us. Every eligible woman will get the card and preparation of the beneficiary list is nearly completed,” he said.
“Inshallah, we will start giving family cards from next month and extreme poor families will receive the cards in the first phase,” he said.
Under the scheme, every family and every woman will receive Taka 2,500 a month from the government, enabling her to look after her family, provide education to children, and nutritious food, making them solvent gradually.
The Prime Minister said farmers will be given card to help them getting necessary support from the government to grow at least one crop a year.
The Prime Minister said the government has also provided honorarium for imams, muezzins and other religious figures of mosques, madrasas and other institutions.
“Inshallah, it will be gradually increased,” he said, adding that 256,000 religious personalities will receive the honorarium this year.
He said the government wants to gradually deliver school dresses to primary school children at the beginning of the year along with textbooks. Government will provide stipends to seven million students which will begin within next one or two months, he added.
Referring to a demand for an EPZ raised by local parliament member Asadul Habib Dulu, the Prime Minister said the government will bring a gas line from Khulna to Panchagarh via Rangpur.
“If we can bring the gas line, investors will set up industries in this region when unemployment problem will be largely resolved,” he said.
He said the government has sent 500,000 workers abroad in the past few months and is trying to send more workers to Middle East and Malaysia at lower cost.
Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Mohendranagar drainage canal re-excavation programme.
Since morning, party leaders and activists from different parts of the district began arriving at the venue.
People thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, while children welcomed him with colourful displays and slogans.