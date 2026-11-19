Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged all democratic parties and patriotic people to unite to protect democracy and give a befitting reply to those seeking to revive terrorism, killings, enforced disappearances and vote-rigging in the country.

“The people of the country do not want to return to the politics of enforced disappearances, killings, arson terrorism and snatching voting rights of the people. Let us unite and give the terrorists a befitting reply, so that they can never again play with the fate of Bangladesh and its people,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the call at a public rally organised by district unit of BNP here this afternoon. Earlier he inaugurated re-excavation of Mohendranagar water drainage canal at sadar upazila.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by his government after coming to power with massive public support Tarique Rahman said the government is trying to work for women, men, children, and students alongside for unemployed youths, farmers and workers.

“But, the defeated force has begun conspiracy against the country. The same group had ruled the country for 16 years at gun point on people’s chests,” he said.

“For 16 years, they didn’t allow people to speak and exercise their voting rights. People of Bangladesh do not want elections like 2014 and 2018 and those who held elections in the dead night, staged vote-drama and introduced ‘aami-dummy’ candidate in polls destroying the voting system,” he said.