Conultant submits final draft on review of renewable energy policy

Consultant of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) has submitted its final draft on reviewing the “Renewable Energy Policy of Bangladesh 2008” to make it more effective in the changed energy and power sector scenario, reports UNB.

“We submitted the final draft prepared to revisit the renewable energy policy on Monday”, an official of the consultant firm– Development Technical Consultants Pvt. Ltd (DTCL), told UNB.

Experts engaged in the review said the most emphasis was put on revisiting the existing policy targeting the government’s goal for 40 percent of electricity from renewable and clean sources by 2041.