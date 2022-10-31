Conultant submits final draft on review of renewable energy policy

“Against the backdrop of land scarcity, use of rooftop of industries and urban establishments for solar power, solar-run irrigation pumps, floating solar, use of non-agricultural land, wind power potentials, biomass plants received the highest priory in the final draft of the revised policy”, said an expert involved in the process of the draft preparation, but preferred anonymity.
“Hydrogen energy, net metering system, use of Opex and Capex models for large-scale solar plants are also the areas, which received important focus in the review of the policy”, he added.
He also informed that a national workshop will be held on the final draft to get the feedback of the stakeholders and other relevant departments on the final draft prior to giving a final shape of the revised policy.
Currently, as per Sreda statistics, the country generates about 911 MW (solar 677 MW, hydro 230 MW and others 2 MW) while the total power generation is more than 25,000 MW which shows the renewable energy’s share is less than 4 percent.
The recent crisis in primary fuels for which the country is experiencing 4-6 hours load shedding is another reason behind the move, said a Sreda official.
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid, recently at a function, said that among other options of renewable energy, solar power has huge potential for Bangladesh. But since it requires substantial land allocation, it needs an innovative solution.
He also said Bangladesh is now promoting the options of rooftop and floating solar plants and a net metering system has been introduced to popularise the use of solar power.
“There is a good opportunity to work on wind power as well,” he said, adding that wind mapping has been completed for 9 potential sites and feasibility will be conducted on the potential for offshore wind power.
Private investors in the renewable energy sector welcomed the Sreda initiative to review the renewable energy policy and bring necessary amendments to promote non-conventional energy sources.
Dipal Barua, president of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA), termed the initiative “time befitting.”
He said despite a huge potential, the country could not utilise it due to lack of a proper action plan.
Munawar Moin, vice president of BSREA and president of Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMAB), said the government should introduce a policy under which the local solar industry could utilize its full potential.
Cost of solar energy decreased substantially and has created a huge scope for investment in mega projects, he said.