Tuberculosis kills 121 a day: No success even after 3 decades of effort

Despite receiving a huge amount of foreign funds and technical assistance over three decades, there has been little success in controlling tuberculosis (TB) in Bangladesh. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has urgently sought financial assistance from donors to purchase medicines and testing kits.

Experts say the lack of government oversight, overdependence on NGOs, and pressure to meet targets have made the TB control programme corrupt.

A Prothom Alo investigation found that the government and the DGHS have very little control over the National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP). Though it is a national programme, NGOs mainly run the frontline operations.

In some districts, the reason behind the rise in cases is not known. Meanwhile, even after finding damaged medicines at the upazila level, the DGHS has not conducted any investigation. Experts believe that the National Tuberculosis Control Programme is operating without proper supervision.