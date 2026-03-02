China calls for ceasefire, diplomacy to end Middle East war

China called on Monday for a ceasefire and diplomatic talks to end the conflict in the Middle East as it stretched into a third day.

Israel and the United States have been conducting strikes on Iran and Lebanon, with the conflict extending to regional neighbours.

“The most urgent task is an immediate cessation of military operations and preventing a spread and spillover of conflict,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference, urging “a resolution through dialogue and negotiation”.