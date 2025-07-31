Final draft of July charter will be sent to the parties soon: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz said the second phase of dialogue will be concluded by resolving the unresolved issues within today.

“Then, the final draft of the charter of state reform will be sent to the parties, and the much-awaited July Charter will be finalised based on their opinions,” he said.

The commission vice-chairman said in the initial phase of dialogue with political parties, consensus has been reached on the summaries of the recommendations given by the six reform commissions.

“There has been consensus on 13 issues with notes of dissent, and the second phase of discussions will conclude today by resolving the remaining unresolved issues,” he said.