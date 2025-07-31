Final draft of July charter will be sent to the parties soon: Ali Riaz
The National Consensus Commission wants to conclude its discussions on important issues for state reform with political parties today, Thursday, with the aim of formulating the “July Charter”, its Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz said.
He made the remark while delivering his speech at the beginning of the 23rd day of the second phase of the Commission’s talks with political parties, which began at 11:30 am at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.
Professor Ali Riaz said the second phase of dialogue will be concluded by resolving the unresolved issues within today.
“Then, the final draft of the charter of state reform will be sent to the parties, and the much-awaited July Charter will be finalised based on their opinions,” he said.
The commission vice-chairman said in the initial phase of dialogue with political parties, consensus has been reached on the summaries of the recommendations given by the six reform commissions.
“There has been consensus on 13 issues with notes of dissent, and the second phase of discussions will conclude today by resolving the remaining unresolved issues,” he said.
Professor Ali Riaz further said the background draft of the July Charter has already been shared with the representatives of the political parties and the commission is working on the amendment proposals given by the parties.
He hoped that the unresolved issues could be resolved through mutual talks with the parties.
After that, he said, by preparing the final draft of the July Charter, it will be sent to the political parties for signature, where the parties will sign.
According to the commission sources, today’s topics of discussion included the formation of the upper house and election procedure, the basic principles of the state, the Public Service Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the provisions for appointing the Auditor General and the Controller and Ombudsman, and the expansion of the fundamental rights of citizens.
Representatives of 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolan, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, are participating in today’s meeting.
The meeting was also attended by Commission members Justice Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumder, Md Ayub Mia, Iftekharuzzaman and Safar Raj Hossain and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haider.
The meeting is being broadcast live by Bangladesh Television (BTV).