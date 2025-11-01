Mob incidents were politicised in various ways: NCP leader Ariful

The roundtable was jointly organised by Prothom Alo and the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers Welfare Association. The event began with welcome remarks from the Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman.

While speaking about mob incidents, senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Ariful Islam, cited examples and said that no single political party is solely responsible for such incidents.

The NCP leader said, “In the early days, when after the uprising someone would lose their job in a media organisation, or have to be transferred, or when heads of institutions were replaced, it was generally assumed that people linked to the anti-discrimination student movement were behind it.” He added that, in some cases, locally influential political and social figures also exerted their influence.