Nine die of dengue, 2357 hospitalised

Nine more people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, raising the total death toll to 967 this year and 374 this month.

Besides, a total of 2,357 people — 671 in Dhaka and 1,686 in districts — have been admitted to hospitals during the period, according to the health directorate.

A staggering 199,188 people have so far been hospitalised with dengue this year.

The country witnessed a record 281 dengue casualties last year. Some 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.

