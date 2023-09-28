Nine die of dengue, 2357 hospitalised

Nine more people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, raising the total death toll to 967 this year and 374 this month.
Besides, a total of 2,357 people — 671 in Dhaka and 1,686 in districts — have been admitted to hospitals during the period, according to the health directorate.
A staggering 199,188 people have so far been hospitalised with dengue this year.
The country witnessed a record 281 dengue casualties last year. Some 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.