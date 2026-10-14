Saudi Arabia-bound passengers seek alternative routes amid 100 flight disruptions, rising costs

Anwar Hossain from Bogura was scheduled to fly to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time on a work visa on Tuesday. His IndiGo flight was due to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 3:55pm. However, the flight was cancelled.

He waited at the airport until night before going to a relative’s house in Baipail. From Wednesday morning, he tried to contact the agency in Banani from which he had bought his ticket, but could not reach anyone. He was also unable to contact his employer.

Anwar spoke to Prothom Alo over the phone on Wednesday afternoon.

“I waited all day on Tuesday but couldn’t leave. I’ve been calling everyone since this morning, but no one is answering. This is my first time going abroad, and I don’t understand what I’m supposed to do. I don’t even know how I’ll get there now,” he said.

Asked about buying another ticket to join work, Anwar said, “I’ll have to pay again for a new ticket. Where will I get that much money?”