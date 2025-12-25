I have a plan: Tarique Rahman

The motorcade carrying Tarique Rahman reached the public reception venue in Purbachal of the capital from Shahjalal International Airport in a bus decorated in red and green.

At around 3:51pm, Tarique Rahman took the stage. He began his speech at 3:57pm. He opened by saying, “Dear Bangladesh.” BNP leaders were with him. After getting on the stage, Tarique Rahman waved to the leaders and activists.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir welcomed Tarique Rahman on the stage.

“Respected elders present here, national leaders, dear brothers and sisters, and through the media, dear brothers and sisters and dear mothers and sisters across Bangladesh who are watching this programme—assalamu alaikum. Dear brothers and sisters, first of all today I want to offer thousands and millions of thanks to Rabbul Alamin (Allah). By the boundless mercy of Rabbul Alamin, today I have been able to return to my beloved motherland—through your prayers, and back among you.”

In his speech, Tarique Rahman said that just as the people of this country achieved independence in 1971, in 2024 people from all walks of life together protected the country’s independence and sovereignty. Today, the people of Bangladesh want to regain their right to speak. They want to reclaim their democratic rights.