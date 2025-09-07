Attempts being made to bring back AL: Asif Mahmud
Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Saturday said that efforts are being made to bring back the Awami League (AL).
“Many of those who wanted elections in December are indulging in conspiracies to postpone the elections. They are trying to rehabilitate the Awami League,” he said.
The adviser made the remarks at the orientation programme of newly-appointed officers and employees of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF) at the auditorium of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in the city, said a press release.
He, however, said that the practice in Bangladesh is that the ruling party appoints people from them in different organisations. “We are trying to appoint people in various jobs on the basis of transparency, not appointment from a specific party,” the adviser added.