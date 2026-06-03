Former MP AKM Rahmatullah passes away
AKM Rahmatullah, a former Member of Parliament and a veteran leader of the Awami League (activities banned) has passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.
He was 76.
Family sources said Rahmatullah died at Square Hospital in the capital early Wednesday. He had been undergoing treatment at Square Hospital for several days.
His daughter, Mansura Rahmatullah, told Prothom Alo, "He passed away at 4:05 am today. His body has been brought to his residence in Beraid, Badda."
He left behind three daughters and two sons.
A freedom fighter, Rahmatullah was a member of the Awami League’s Advisory Council until his death. He was elected as an MP five times. He also served as the president of the Dhaka city north unit of the Awami League.
AKM Rahmatullah was first elected as an MP from the Dhaka-5 constituency in the third parliamentary election in 1986. Subsequently, he was elected MP in 1996, 2008, 2014 and 2018.
His nephew, Faruk Ahmed said Rahmatullah will be buried at the Beraid graveyard following a namaj-e-janaza at the Beraid ground at 3:30 pm today.