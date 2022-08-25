Myanmar’s dilly-dally makes Rohingya repatriation uncertain

Mohammad Hossain came to Bangladesh first time in 1978 when Myanmar military launched ‘Dragon King Census’ or Operation Nagamin. The military regime’s census intended to ‘drive out foreigners’. Some 200,000-250,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh fearing arrest and persecution within three months of the operation which started in February 1978.

The Rohingyas later went back their home in Myanmar as per a deal with Bangladesh. They were supposed to get back all the rights after going back to Myanmar but it was not meant to happen. Myanmar brought a change in its citizenship act in 1982, four years after the operation Nagamin. The new law stripped the Rohingyas of their Myanmar citizenship. In a latest blow in 2015, Myanmar authorities snatched their voting rights, too.

Mohammad Hossain worked for Myanmar home ministry as a clerk for around three decades. He came to Bangladesh on 25 August 2017.

He thinks the Rohingya crisis started back in 1978. They went back home at that time at a promise that they would get back all the citizenship rights. Rohingyas got their land back but did not get any other facilities. Rather, they were subjected to inhuman treatment in their own country.

Mohammad Hossain, at nearly 70, now pines for seeing his motherland again before he dies.

“I’ve become old. I wonder if I would get to see my birthplace again before death! I want to die in Myanmar,” Hossain said.