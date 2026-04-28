Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: Bangladesh moves towards nuclear electricity generation

Bangladesh is embarking on the final stage of utilising nuclear energy for electricity generation. Today, Tuesday, marks the beginning of uranium fuel loading into the reactor core of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). With this milestone, Bangladesh is set to become the 33rd country in the world to use nuclear power.

Once uranium fuel is inserted into the reactor vessel, it will generate heat through nuclear fission. This heat will convert water into steam, which in turn will drive turbines to produce electricity. The fuel loading process for the reactor core of the plant’s first unit, located in Rooppur, Pabna, is commencing today.

The Ministry of Science and Technology states that this represents the final stage before commercial electricity generation begins. Following this, electricity production will commence gradually on a trial basis. It is expected that approximately 300 megawatts of electricity will be supplied to the national grid by August.

Dignitaries expected to attend the fuel loading inauguration ceremony include Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam, the Prime Minister’s Science and Technology Adviser Rehan Asif Asad, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, and Director General of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev.