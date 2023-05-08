Video of lawyer slapping rickshaw puller goes viral

A woman lawyer grabbed the collar of a rickshaw puller and slapped him as she was knocked down by his rickshaw while crossing the road .

The incident took place on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road in front of Jashore court on Sunday afternoon and the video went viral on social media, triggering huge outcry among the people.

The lawyer has been identified as Araty Rani Ghosh, a resident of Ambika Basu Lane of Jashore city.