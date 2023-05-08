Video of lawyer slapping rickshaw puller goes viral

A woman lawyer grabbed the collar of a rickshaw puller and slapped him as she was knocked down by his rickshaw while crossing the road .
The incident took place on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road in front of Jashore court on Sunday afternoon and the video went viral on social media, triggering huge outcry among the people.
The lawyer has been identified as Araty Rani Ghosh, a resident of Ambika Basu Lane of Jashore city.
Terming the incident unwarranted, the president of Jashore district lawyers association Md Ishoque said they will offer apology to the rickshaw puller. At the same time, action will be taken against Araty Rani as per the rules and regulations of the association.
It was seen in the 6.39 minute video that a woman lawyer wearing her professional garb was slapping a rickshaw puller, grabbing his shirt collar. She told him to go to the municipality with the rickshaw and threatened to cancel his rickshaw’s licence.
The rickshaw puller was apologising with folded hands, but she wouldn't stop. When the pedestrians started protesting, she finally calmed down.
Prothom Alo could not reach Araty Rani as her phone was switched off. But she claimed to other journalists that the rickshaw puller knocked her down while she was crossing the road. That's why she became agitated and slapped him.