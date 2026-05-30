The chance has returned to build Bangladesh envisioned by Ziaur Rahman: Amir Khasru

Among those present at the event were Members of Parliament Ershad Ullah, Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, and Humam Quader Chowdhury, along with leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations.

Meanwhile, in the morning, Shahadat Hossain, Mayor of the Chattogram City Corporation, paid tribute to the memory of martyred President Ziaur Rahman at Biplob Udyan, located in the Gate 2 area of Chattogram city.

On the occasion, the mayor said that certain groups are engaged in various conspiracies aimed at obstructing the country''s development and progress. He stated that everyone must unite around the ideals of Zia and the spirit of the Liberation War to confront these challenges and sustain the country's advancement.

Shahadat Hossain said that Biplob Udyan is a historic site closely linked to the history of Bangladesh''s struggle for independence. According to him, on the night of 25 March 1971, Ziaur Rahman called for resistance from this location. He added that on 26 March, from the Kalurghat Radio Station, Zia proclaimed independence and inspired the nation to join the Liberation War. He said that Zia's leadership, patriotism, and courage will remain remembered in the history of Bangladesh's independence.