The chance has returned to build Bangladesh envisioned by Ziaur Rahman: Amir Khasru
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman had dreamt of a modern Bangladesh. He said that the chance to realise that vision has come again. He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is providing leadership to the people of the country, and everyone must work together to build the Bangladesh that Ziaur Rahman had envisioned.
He made these remarks this Saturday morning while speaking as chief guest at am event held in Rangunia upazila, Chattogram. to mark the 45th anniversary of the martyrdom of President Ziaur Rahman.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that everyone must act responsibly to preserve the party's image and reputation. He stressed the need for unity, adding that it is not possible to run BNP by departing from its policies and ideals.
Addressing party leaders and activists, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that the commitment undertaken by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to build the country cannot be realized through government initiatives alone. Everyone must work together to ensure the country''s development and progress.
Among those present at the event were Members of Parliament Ershad Ullah, Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, and Humam Quader Chowdhury, along with leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations.
Meanwhile, in the morning, Shahadat Hossain, Mayor of the Chattogram City Corporation, paid tribute to the memory of martyred President Ziaur Rahman at Biplob Udyan, located in the Gate 2 area of Chattogram city.
On the occasion, the mayor said that certain groups are engaged in various conspiracies aimed at obstructing the country''s development and progress. He stated that everyone must unite around the ideals of Zia and the spirit of the Liberation War to confront these challenges and sustain the country's advancement.
Shahadat Hossain said that Biplob Udyan is a historic site closely linked to the history of Bangladesh''s struggle for independence. According to him, on the night of 25 March 1971, Ziaur Rahman called for resistance from this location. He added that on 26 March, from the Kalurghat Radio Station, Zia proclaimed independence and inspired the nation to join the Liberation War. He said that Zia's leadership, patriotism, and courage will remain remembered in the history of Bangladesh's independence.