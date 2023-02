Ratul Islam Fahim, the boy found inside the cargo container of a vessel that travelled from Chattogram to Malaysia's Port Kelang on 17 January, will soon return to his family in Bangladesh.

"He is feeling better after taking treatment in a hospital. Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has taken all necessary preparations to return him to his family," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday night.