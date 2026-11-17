DFC opens door to US investment in Bangladesh’s development projects
The decision creates opportunities for US private-sector investment in Bangladesh’s energy, critical infrastructure and technology sectors, says a a press release published on the DFC website.
The United States’ development finance institution, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), has opened up avenues for financing development projects in Bangladesh.
The agency formally announced on Monday that Bangladesh is now eligible to receive its financing.
According to a press release published on the DFC website, the decision creates opportunities for US private-sector investment in Bangladesh’s energy, critical infrastructure and technology sectors.
It further said that under the DFC’s financing and risk-mitigation facilities, eligible projects in Bangladesh will be able to secure funding. This will help bridge investment gaps and facilitate the implementation of commercially viable projects that have been constrained by a lack of financing.
As a result, the initiative is expected to create jobs, improve the quality of essential services and strengthen local businesses.
DFC Chief Executive Officer Ben Black said, “Bangladesh’s eligibility for DFC financing marks an important opportunity to deepen our economic partnership and mobilise private investment that delivers lasting growth.”
“By supporting projects that strengthen critical infrastructure, we can unlock economic opportunity for Bangladesh while advancing U.S. strategic interests,” he added.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen said, “The United States believes that promoting open economies and reciprocal trade will spur economic growth in Bangladesh, and the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade is our public commitment to supporting Bangladesh through this process. DFC financing can play an important role in making that vision a reality – spurring further prosperity in both of our countries,”
The DFC said more than half of the world’s population lives in the Indo-Pacific region, which is also home to several of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
According to the DFC, supporting the expansion of US companies’ business operations in the region is one of the agency’s major objectives. It also aims to strengthen the United States’ economic partnerships with countries in the region through private capital investment.
It may be noted that the DFC works to expand US businesses and strengthen economic partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region by mobilising private capital in support of free-market principles.