Efforts underway to ensure affordable, uninterrupted energy: Nasrul Hamid

State minister for Power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid on Monday said the government is sincerely making efforts to ensure affordable, reliable and uninterrupted power and energy supply across the country, BSS reports.

“We have identified three main challenges in the power and energy sectors. We have a prospect for gas. Consequently, there is no reason to be worried about it,” he said while addressing a dialogue.

Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) organised the FERB Dialogue: ‘Budget FY 2023-24: Challenges and Expectations for Investors in the Power and Energy Sector’ at Bijoy Hall, Bidyut Bhaban.