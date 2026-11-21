A dispute over an instruction for a journalist to resign triggered chaos at the office of private television channel Boishakhi TV on Saturday.

Employees of the channel alleged that outsiders entered the office and attempted to take away its Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Tipu Alam Milon.

The incident took place at the channel's office in Mohakhali, Dhaka, at around 3pm on Saturday.

A source at Boishakhi TV said police took DMD Tipu Alam into custody following the incident, which stemmed from an internal dispute. Police from Banani Police Station took him into custody.

Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salah Uddin told Prothom Alo, "We received information that unidentified outsiders had entered the office and were creating disorder. We went to the scene and later took the DMD into police custody for his security."

The OC said a case had been filed against DMD Tipu Alam Milon in connection with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Police were discussing whether to show him arrested in the case filed with Kotwali Police Station. Officers from that police station had arrived, he added.