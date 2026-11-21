Chaos at Boishakhi TV office, DMD taken into police custody
A dispute over an instruction for a journalist to resign triggered chaos at the office of private television channel Boishakhi TV on Saturday.
Employees of the channel alleged that outsiders entered the office and attempted to take away its Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Tipu Alam Milon.
The incident took place at the channel's office in Mohakhali, Dhaka, at around 3pm on Saturday.
A source at Boishakhi TV said police took DMD Tipu Alam into custody following the incident, which stemmed from an internal dispute. Police from Banani Police Station took him into custody.
Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salah Uddin told Prothom Alo, "We received information that unidentified outsiders had entered the office and were creating disorder. We went to the scene and later took the DMD into police custody for his security."
The OC said a case had been filed against DMD Tipu Alam Milon in connection with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
Police were discussing whether to show him arrested in the case filed with Kotwali Police Station. Officers from that police station had arrived, he added.
What happened
During the incident, a person went live on the television channel's Facebook page, saying that a group of people had entered Boishakhi TV's premises and were carrying out attacks and vandalism.
Showing people gathered outside the building, the person said they had attacked and vandalised the newsroom.
An employee of the television channel, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said DMD Tipu Alam had asked HM Nahian, head of the online department, to resign at around 2pm.
Following the incident, Nahian brought leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal to the office, the employee alleged.
They then attempted to take the DMD away, triggering chaos and disorder involving the channel's employees. As more people gathered outside the main gate, the television channel's regular operations were disrupted.
Police from Banani Police Station subsequently arrived and brought the situation under control.
Asked about the incident, HM Nahian told Prothom Alo, "A disagreement developed between the DMD and me over the publication of a photo card. At one point, he asked me to resign. When I asked him to settle my salary dues, he told me to go to the human resources (HR) department.
"When I went there, the responsible official prepared the necessary documents. After returning from the DMD's room, the official informed me that outsiders were creating disorder."