Govt to introduce 25pc train fare discount for three groups: Minister
Road Transport and Bridges, Shipping, and Railways Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam today said three categories of passengers will receive a 25 per cent discount on metro rail and long-distance train services.
“They are senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students. However, they must present valid ID cards to avail of the discount,” he told journalists after a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat.
The minister said as Eid is approaching, efforts are being made to introduce the facility before Eid.
Although the possibility of implementing it before the upcoming Eid is somewhat low, it will definitely be ensured before the next Eid-ul-Adha, and these passengers will be able to travel with a 25 per cent ticket discount, he said.
Responding to a question about how discounted tickets would be managed online, since train tickets are sold online, the minister said there will be an option available in the online system.
He said anyone aged over 65 will receive a 25 per cent discount upon showing their ID card. Students must show a valid student ID card, and persons with disabilities, who also have specific identification cards, will be eligible for the discount upon presenting those cards, he said.
The minister said although the previous government had worked on projects worth over Taka 1 trillion in the railway sector, no visible improvement was achieved beyond paperwork.
“We see that there is a shortage of railway engines, trains often do not run properly, and they frequently stop,” he said.
Rabiul Alam said the government wants comprehensive development of the railway sector. The speed of currently operating trains will be increased, and existing projects will gain further momentum to reduce travel time, he said.
He said new projects are being undertaken, which will strengthen existing services and make them more people-friendly.
Regarding the upcoming Eid, the minister said efforts are being made to use 85 to 86 locomotives to ensure quality travel for passengers.
“If we succeed, I believe it will be possible to properly manage train schedules,” he added.
He hoped the Bangladesh Railway would be able to handle the additional passenger pressure during Eid.
The minister said the government has taken sufficient initiatives to ensure smooth Eid travel, addressing traffic congestion on roads and pressure on waterways.
He noted that work has been ongoing for the past ten days, involving all relevant ministries and field-level personnel. Mobile teams, naval police, highway police, and the army will also be deployed, he said.
He said no temporary roadside shops will be allowed to occupy lanes, markets will not encroach on roads during Eid, and necessary measures will be taken to keep traffic lanes clear.
The minister also emphasised that there will be no opportunity to charge extra fares. Meetings have been held with bus owners’ associations and launch owners’ associations, who have pledged cooperation, he added.
“They are under our supervision, and we will ensure this at any cost,” he added.