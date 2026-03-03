Govt to introduce 25pc train fare discount for three groups: Minister

Road Transport and Bridges, Shipping, and Railways Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam today said three categories of passengers will receive a 25 per cent discount on metro rail and long-distance train services.

“They are senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students. However, they must present valid ID cards to avail of the discount,” he told journalists after a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat.

The minister said as Eid is approaching, efforts are being made to introduce the facility before Eid.

Although the possibility of implementing it before the upcoming Eid is somewhat low, it will definitely be ensured before the next Eid-ul-Adha, and these passengers will be able to travel with a 25 per cent ticket discount, he said.

Responding to a question about how discounted tickets would be managed online, since train tickets are sold online, the minister said there will be an option available in the online system.