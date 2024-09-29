Bangladeshis in Lebanon advised to contact embassy hotline for secure place
The Bangladesh embassy in Beirut has asked the Bangladeshi expatriates staying in the Middle East country to remain cautious as a warlike situation is existing in Lebanon.
The embassy also asked to contact the officials there if any Bangladeshi face a problem there.
Bangladesh ambassador in Lebanon Air Vice Marshal (retd) Javed Tanveer Khan made the call through a video message the embassy published on Saturday night (local time).
The ambassador also requested the expatriate Bangladeshis looking for a secure place to contact the embassy’s helpline and hotline immediately.
“Please try to stay safe at your current locations in this situation. If you face any problem, please contact us immediately; we shall try our best to help you,” Javed Tanveer Khan said in his video message.
The ambassador said the situation in Lebanon has deteriorated drastically in the last four to five days and those in Beirut, South and East Lebanon are passing through a very turbulent time.
There have been several incidents of violation of law and order, open gunfights, roadblocks, vehicle vandalism and other security incidents in various areas of Beirut.
The Bangladesh ambassador further said that the expatriates in the Dahieh of Beirut and nearby areas were advised to move to a safe place as soon as possible on Friday night.
He thanked the expatriates for taking quick action as advised by the embassy.
The ambassador also urged everyone to avoid rumours, and urged everyone to stand by the distressed with patience and courage.
For urgent needs, expatriates can contact the embassy’s front desk 71217139, hotline 70635278, helpline 81744207 and e-mail [email protected].