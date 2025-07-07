Bangladesh reports 3 deaths from dengue, 492 new cases

Some 492 more dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours from Sunday 8:00 am, the highest in a day this year so far.

Meanwhile, three more dengue patients died in the last 24 hours. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this in a press release published on Monday afternoon.

The highest 154 new dengue patients were identified in the Barishal Division, with 63 new patients in Barguna alone in the last 24 hours. Besides, two dengue-related casualties were reported in Barishal and one in Khulna over the same period.