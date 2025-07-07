Bangladesh reports 3 deaths from dengue, 492 new cases
Some 492 more dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours from Sunday 8:00 am, the highest in a day this year so far.
Meanwhile, three more dengue patients died in the last 24 hours. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this in a press release published on Monday afternoon.
The highest 154 new dengue patients were identified in the Barishal Division, with 63 new patients in Barguna alone in the last 24 hours. Besides, two dengue-related casualties were reported in Barishal and one in Khulna over the same period.
So far, some 12,763 people have contracted dengue this year. Some 48 people have died of dengue so far in the country.
The country recorded the highest 5,804 newly identified dengue patients in June.
Before that, some 4,345 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the first five months of the year.
According to official records, the second highest monthly dengue transmission rate in recent years was recorded in June. Besides, the growing trend of dengue transmission rate has been prevailing since the beginning of the month.