UNGA adopts resolution seeking return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

Adopted annually since 2017, it expresses deep concern over persistent human rights violations in Rakhine State, targeted persecution of Rohingya Muslims, restrictions on humanitarian access, and the continued influx of Rohingyas into Bangladesh and neighbouring countries.

The resolution also calls for sustained international engagement to ensure the safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland.

Following the adoption, the Bangladesh delegation thanked member states for their continued support but voiced disappointment that no meaningful progress had been achieved in the last eight years toward enabling the return of the displaced population.

The delegation stressed that Bangladesh could no longer bear the burden of hosting 1.3 million Rohingyas and urged urgent international action to facilitate their repatriation to Myanmar.