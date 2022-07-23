67 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Sixty-seven more dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Among them, 63 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining in other places, it said.

As many as 319 dengue patients, including 261 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Tuesday, this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to five with two more deaths reported from Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar.