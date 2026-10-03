No Hope Market, Mirpur 10 footpaths now empty

Avenue-2 in C Block of Section 10 in the capital’s Mirpur area. At around 3:00 pm yesterday, Friday, a battery-powered auto-rickshaw stopped near the water tank. Two women were passengers. One was taking out money from her bag to pay the fare, while the other was looking around.

There were no shops anywhere along the road or footpaths, nor were there any hawkers or mobile vendors.

The area was so empty that the women appeared somewhat hesitant about getting off the rickshaw. The familiar place looked completely different from what they had known for so long.