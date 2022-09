According to that gazette notification, the IGP will retire from as per the Government Employment Act 2018 as he will turn to 59 on 30 September.

He will be on the post retirement leave (PRL) from 1 October to 30 September next year.

Benazir Ahmed was appointed IGP in April in 2020, but he took the charge in May. Before that he was the director general (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).