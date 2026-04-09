Faisal gets 10 years in arms case over killing of Shaheed Osman Hadi
A court has sentenced Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul and Daud, to 10 years in prison in an arms case filed with Adabor police station in Dhaka.
Faisal is the prime accused in the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho.
Dhaka’s 18th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mahmudul Mohsin delivered the verdict on Thursday. The accused remains absconding, and an arrest warrant has been issued against him, confirmed court bench assistant Ismail Hossain.
The court fixed the date for the verdict after concluding arguments in the case last Sunday. During the trial, testimonies of 13 out of 14 witnesses were recorded.
According to the charge sheet, on 7 November 2024, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at a flat in Baitul Aman Housing Society in Adabor. Sensing the presence of RAB, Faisal attempted to flee but was arrested. A subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of a foreign pistol along with four rounds of ammunition. Faisal failed to produce valid documents for the weapon.
Following the incident, a case was filed under the Arms Act with Adabor police station on 8 November. After completing the investigation, Sub-Inspector Zahid Hasan submitted the charge sheet against Faisal on 28 March last year.
The charge sheet describes Faisal as a listed armed criminal and extortionist in the area, as well as a key figure in drug trafficking. He had allegedly been leading organised criminal activities, including extortion, murder, and land grabbing.
After Sharif Osman Hadi was shot on a Dhaka street on 12 December last year, police investigation identified Faisal, a former leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, as a suspect.
Intelligence officials said Faisal and another individual named Alamgir were on the motorcycle used in the shooting.
Faisal, who had been on the run, was later arrested in India and is currently in a prison there.