Faisal gets 10 years in arms case over killing of Shaheed Osman Hadi

A court has sentenced Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul and Daud, to 10 years in prison in an arms case filed with Adabor police station in Dhaka.

Faisal is the prime accused in the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho.

Dhaka’s 18th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mahmudul Mohsin delivered the verdict on Thursday. The accused remains absconding, and an arrest warrant has been issued against him, confirmed court bench assistant Ismail Hossain.

The court fixed the date for the verdict after concluding arguments in the case last Sunday. During the trial, testimonies of 13 out of 14 witnesses were recorded.