Law enforcement agencies alert ahead of election

Ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum, the armed forces, including the Bangladesh Army, and other law enforcement agencies have intensified their activities.

In connection with the election, law enforcement agencies will remain on special operational alert in the field until 14 February. Joint forces have already strengthened operations to recover illegal weapons.

Voting for the 13th National Parliamentary Election will take place on 12 February.

On the same day, a referendum will also be held on the implementation of constitutional reform proposals under the July National Charter.

From the outset, the Election Commission (EC) has considered the maintenance of law and order a major challenge for this election.