Fuel oil
6 ships set to arrive, fate of 5 others uncertain
People in the capital are facing difficulties in obtaining fuel even on the second day of the holiday.
Long queues have formed at filling stations where fuel is available, while some stations remain closed due to shortages.
If the situation does not improve today, the suffering may worsen. Fuel supply from depots will remain suspended on Eid day and the following day.
However, five fuel-carrying ships are expected to arrive next week.
The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is responsible for importing and selling fuel.
On its behalf, three government oil companies—Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna—supply fuel to dealers and filling stations.
These companies operate depots across the country, from which around 2,500 filling stations collect fuel. Petrol, octane, and diesel are sold through these stations.
BPC issued an office order last Sunday stating that fuel must be supplied based on minimum requirements from 19 to 22 March.
However, depots will remain closed on Eid day and the following day. From 23 to 25 March, supply will match last year’s demand.
According to sources in the Energy Division, a total of 18 ships are scheduled to arrive this month. Of these, seven have already unloaded fuel.
The schedule for five more ships arriving next week has been confirmed—four carrying diesel and one carrying furnace oil.
However, the schedule for another five ships is yet to be finalised, while one more vessel may arrive in the first week of April.
Any delay could create concerns over fuel reserves. The government is also in talks to purchase fuel directly from alternative sources. It has decided to import 100,000 tonnes of diesel and 25,000 tonnes of octane from Saudi Arabia, while the process is underway to bring in 200,000 tonnes of diesel from Kazakhstan.
Long queues of vehicles
During the ongoing Eid holidays, long lines of vehicles were seen at filling stations across the capital on Wednesday. Motorcycles, private cars, and other vehicles were lined up, with many drivers waiting in front of stations—some since early morning.
At around 10:00 am yesterday, drivers of motorcycles and private cars were seen waiting for fuel at the Nikunja Model Service Centre and CNG Filling Station in Khilkhet, Dhaka.
Fuel distribution had not yet begun at that time. Nur Uddin Ahmed, who was waiting with his motorcycle, told Prothom Alo, “I’ve been waiting since morning. They’re unloading fuel from the tanker. I hope I’ll get it once distribution starts.”
The station manager, Sohel Rana, said fuel had just arrived and distribution would begin shortly. Sales started a little later.
A different picture was seen at Crescent Automobiles Limited filling station in the Amtali area of Mohakhali, where only diesel was available. The station remained closed even at around 11:00 am. Cashier Arif Hossain said, “We only have diesel now. Octane will arrive around 3:00 pm, and we’ll start selling then.”
Further ahead at the Gulshan Service Centre filling station, long queues of motorcycles and private cars were visible. Saidul Islam, who came from Baridhara, said, “I’ve been waiting since 5:00 am for fuel. I last filled up three days ago, and now I need more.”
At Eureka Enterprise filling station near the Mohakhali rail gate, only CNG was being supplied. When asked why fuel oil was unavailable, cashier Yasin Hossain said, “We ran out of fuel last night. A tanker is on the way. We expect to resume supply after noon.”
Long queues were also seen at the Trust filling station in the Bijoy Sarani area. Around 11:30 am, the line of private cars stretched past Jahangir Gate, while the motorcycle queue reached up to the main gate of the Prime Minister’s Office.