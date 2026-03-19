6 ships set to arrive, fate of 5 others uncertain

People in the capital are facing difficulties in obtaining fuel even on the second day of the holiday.

Long queues have formed at filling stations where fuel is available, while some stations remain closed due to shortages.

If the situation does not improve today, the suffering may worsen. Fuel supply from depots will remain suspended on Eid day and the following day.

However, five fuel-carrying ships are expected to arrive next week.

The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is responsible for importing and selling fuel.

On its behalf, three government oil companies—Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna—supply fuel to dealers and filling stations.

These companies operate depots across the country, from which around 2,500 filling stations collect fuel. Petrol, octane, and diesel are sold through these stations.

BPC issued an office order last Sunday stating that fuel must be supplied based on minimum requirements from 19 to 22 March.

However, depots will remain closed on Eid day and the following day. From 23 to 25 March, supply will match last year’s demand.