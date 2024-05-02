Former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali passes away
Former attorney general and Nationalist Lawyers’ Forum president, senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali has passed away. He was 73.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore today, Thursday at 2:20pm (Bangladesh time).
Secretary general of the forum, lawyer Kayser Kamal confirmed the news. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
Advisor to the BNP chairperson, AJ Mohammad Ali was the president of Supreme Court Bar Association. He was the attorney general.
Chief justice Obaidul Hassan has expressed deep condolences over AJ Mohammad Ali’s death.
The chief justice sought salvation for the departed soul and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, attorney general AM Amin Uddin also mourned his death.
Lawyer Kayser Kamal told Prothom Alo that AJ Mohammad Ali left the country for treatment on the morning of 28 April. His body will arrive in Dhaka tomorrow, Friday.