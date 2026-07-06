People pay last tributes to Prof Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq

People from all walks of life paid their final respects to the eminent political thinker, writer, researcher, academic and Bangla Academy President Professor Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq on Monday.

His body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka around 11:00am, where people from different walks of life, as well as representatives of various political, social and cultural organisations, paid their respects.

After the homage at the Shaheed Minar, his body is expected to be taken to the Aparajeyo Bangla monument in front of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Dhaka. Tributes will be paid there until 1:00 PM.

Following a second funeral prayer after Zuhr at the university's central mosque, he will be laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur.