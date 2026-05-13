I don’t seek justice where there is no fair trial, aggrieved Latif Siddiqui at court

Former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui expressed frustration with the country’s judicial system while appearing in court in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, saying he did not want justice where there was no fair trial.

Today, Wednesday, while appearing before a metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka regarding a plea seeking exemption from personal appearance, he made the remarks; although Magistrate Jewel Rana accepted his petition.

Latif Siddiqui, who was expelled from the Awami League, was arrested in August last year following the July uprising while attending a programme at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. Police later made him an accused in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He was released on bail several months later, but the case is still ongoing and he must continue appearing in court.

Today had been set for submission of the investigation report and appearance of the accused. However, investigating officer Toufiq Hasan, a sub-inspector at Shahbagh police station, failed to submit the report.

Latif Siddiqui had earlier applied to appear through his lawyer instead of appearing directly before the court. The court granted that request today.