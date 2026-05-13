I don’t seek justice where there is no fair trial, aggrieved Latif Siddiqui at court
Former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui expressed frustration with the country’s judicial system while appearing in court in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, saying he did not want justice where there was no fair trial.
Today, Wednesday, while appearing before a metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka regarding a plea seeking exemption from personal appearance, he made the remarks; although Magistrate Jewel Rana accepted his petition.
Latif Siddiqui, who was expelled from the Awami League, was arrested in August last year following the July uprising while attending a programme at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. Police later made him an accused in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He was released on bail several months later, but the case is still ongoing and he must continue appearing in court.
Today had been set for submission of the investigation report and appearance of the accused. However, investigating officer Toufiq Hasan, a sub-inspector at Shahbagh police station, failed to submit the report.
Latif Siddiqui had earlier applied to appear through his lawyer instead of appearing directly before the court. The court granted that request today.
At that point, standing in the dock, Latif Siddiqui told the judge, “I don’t want justice where there is no fair trial. I do not want to come here seeking justice anymore. I have been going around for six months. Now I feel happy. I am withdrawing the petition [seeking exemption from personal appearance].”
The judge then said, “That is your matter—what you choose to do.”
The former lawmaker later also apologised if he had made any contemptuous remarks.
Latif Siddiqui arrived at court around 11:00 am. At about 11:10 am, while standing in the dock, he distributed chocolates to two accused standing there. Around 11:15 am, the judge called him forward. After leaving the courtroom, he distributed chocolates to children standing in the court premises and gave alms to beggars.
Speaking to journalists on the court premises, Latif Siddiqui said, “Is there justice in this country? Does justice really happen? Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) is gone, Ziaur Rahman is gone, Hussain Muhammad Ershad is gone, Khaleda Zia is gone, Sheikh Hasina is gone, Muhammad Yunus is gone. Everyone leaves, but nothing new comes.”
The veteran politician added, “I was involved in the Bengali nationalist movement. From the Language Movement of 1952 onward, I spent around ten years in jail. I was a companion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I fought in the Liberation War, broke Pakistan apart, and that is why I am here today.”
Explaining why he wanted to withdraw the petition, Latif Siddiqui said, “I feel happy now. Coming here gives one joy, because you get to see and understand the real picture of Bangladesh—that is, whether the rule of law exists or not. One develops a feeling, a realisation. I said the petition should be canceled so that realisation remains alive.”
Freedom fighter Latif Siddiqui was elected a member of parliament five times from the Awami League. He was made a minister in 2009. Following controversial remarks about Hajj, he had to resign from the cabinet in 2014 and was also expelled from the party.
In the controversial 2024 election, he was elected to parliament as an independent candidate. After the Awami League was ousted from power during the student-led mass uprising that year and parliament was dissolved, his parliamentary membership ended.
Meanwhile, on 28 August last year, he attended the launching event of an organisation called “Moncho 71” at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. A group of people entered the programme that day and created chaos. They labeled the organisers as “agents of Awami fascism,” harassed them, and disrupted the event.
Police later detained 16 people, including Latif Siddiqui. The next day, SI Amirul Islam filed a case against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Shahbagh police station in the capital.