9 new dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Nine new dengue cases have been reported in24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to data of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

A total of twenty-five dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Some 585 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year.

Among them, 556 have recovered, the DGHS said.

Besides, one death from dengue was reported this year.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered fully.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

