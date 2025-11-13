Journalist Monjurul Alam released on bail from Kashimpur jail

Journalist Monjurul Alam Panna has been released on bail in a case filed under the anti-terrorism act. He was freed from Kashimpur central jail, part-1, in Gazipur at around 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

Abu Noor Md Reza, senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur central jail-1, informed journalists that after the High Court granted bail, the case documents were sent to the lower court.

Once the necessary paperwork reached the prison from the lower court, Monjurul Alam was released at 5:00 pm on Wednesday. Later in the evening, his family members received him at the prison premises.