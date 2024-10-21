Govt cancels appointments of US, Russia, UAE ambassadors

The government has cancelled the contractual appointments of three ambassadors posted in the United States, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The public administration ministry issued an order cancelling their appointments (remaining tenure) on Monday.

They are- Bangladesh ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan, ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and ambassador to the UAE Mohammed Abu Zafar.

The foreign ministry will announce names of new ambassadors to these three important missions abroad after completion of the appointment process.